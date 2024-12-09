Oak Bluffs Town Column

“There is always light. If only we are brave enough to see it. If only we are brave enough to be it.” —Amanda Gorman

Oak Bluffs looks beautiful this holiday season, rescuing us from the early darkness with sparkling lights. The bottom of Circuit Avenue is lovely and welcoming, and Healy Square looks like a Christmas card. I love the lights around the harbor and (my favorite) the floating tree in Sunset Lake. When it starts to feel like midnight at 6 pm, take a walk or drive around town — it will lift your spirits!

Christmas in Edgartown kicks off this weekend, starting Thursday night with Donaroma’s “Evening of Enchantment,” which is an Island favorite. The weekend is filled with fun and festivities, including the parade that brings Santa to town, and all your favorite craft fairs. See the MVT’s Island Holidays free publication for the schedule of events.

Our December full moon rises on Dec. 15. This moon was called the “Cold Moon” by the Mohawk people, and is also known as the “Full Night Moon” — a fitting name, as it shines on one of the longest nights of the year as we approach the winter solstice.

Youth Pride M.V. will have their holiday party on Monday, Dec. 16, from 3:30 to 5 pm. LGBTQ youth and allies are invited for holiday treats and cheer at the IWYC center, which is Building D on the campus of M.V. Community Services. It’s a lovely space with a fabulous kitchen; it should be a fun time. Contact Ali Geroche for details or to RSVP: ageroche@mvcommunityservices.org.

Come celebrate the season with Pat Law and her band ESP on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 9ish at the P.A. Club. Pat, Merrily Fenner, Christine McLean, and Chris Seidel will be performing some of your favorite songs, and lots of Christmas songs as well. It’s Pat’s birthday, so there will be cake. Happy birthday, Pat!

Rose Cogliano let me know about the Holiday Luncheon at the Senior Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, at noon. RSVP to join by Dec. 13. Petcare with Darcy is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 12. If you would like a Christmas Eve meal delivered, please call Rose ASAP: 508-693-4509.

The P.A. Club and Mo’s Lunch will host their annual Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 18 and 19 from 4 to 8 pm. Shop (local artists), eat, hang, and be merry, with live music by Rose Guerin and friends.

December is filled with Island birthdays! Laura Hilliard will probably celebrate her Dec 13 birthday with a bike ride and a swim in the ocean. Laura shares the day with Peter Tennant and Ray Santinello. Pat Law shares the 14th with Debra Alley, Olivia Rogers, Brae Eddleston, and Chyenne Ward. Happy birthday to Mike Marchand and Tim Sylvia on the 15th. Ludwig von Beethoven was born on Dec. 16, and on the 17th, we celebrate the maestro of math, Eve Heyman.

