Poet’s Corner: Medici Wanted

Medici Wanted
By Gregory Mone
Island writer seeking patron to provide inspiring, light-filled
studio on hill, free of charge. Ocean views through rustling
pin oaks preferred but not essential. Author is generally sunny
but willing to appear despondent from bearing the weight of
humanity’s struggles on his creative shoulders. Open to drinking,
but not to excess, and willing to fly private in the service of art.
Author will absolutely not engage in extramarital activities with
patron, patron’s spouse, important guests. If this is problematic,
author will provide a mutually agreed-upon proxy equipped
with publishing anecdotes and mellifluous phrases
to ensure a sufficiently literary affair.
Serious inquiries only.
Gregory Mone is a West Tisbury resident and retired youth lacrosse coach.
