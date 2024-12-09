Poet’s Corner: Medici Wanted

Medici Wanted

By Gregory Mone

Island writer seeking patron to provide inspiring, light-filled

studio on hill, free of charge. Ocean views through rustling

pin oaks preferred but not essential. Author is generally sunny

but willing to appear despondent from bearing the weight of

humanity’s struggles on his creative shoulders. Open to drinking,

but not to excess, and willing to fly private in the service of art.

Author will absolutely not engage in extramarital activities with

patron, patron’s spouse, important guests. If this is problematic,

author will provide a mutually agreed-upon proxy equipped

with publishing anecdotes and mellifluous phrases

to ensure a sufficiently literary affair.

Serious inquiries only.

Gregory Mone is a West Tisbury resident and retired youth lacrosse coach.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com. Please include a two- or three-sentence bio.