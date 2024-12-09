Sheriff’s office Sergeant arrested on rape charge

A sergeant at the Dukes County Sheriff’s office pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic assault and battery, and rape at the Edgartown District Court on Monday.

44-year-old Sergeant Craig Daley, from Edgartown, was arrested on Sunday for what court documents indicate was an offense that took place in early September.

Daley, who started at the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer, has been placed on administrative leave indefinitely.

“Craig Daley has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Duke’s County Sheriff Bob Ogden said in a statement to the Times. “Beyond that, we do not comment publicly regarding on-going personnel matters.”

At his arraignment on Monday morning, Daley pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is being held at the Dukes County Correctional Facility until a dangerousness hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12.

Because the charges were related to a domestic incident, details of the charges have not been shared by police or the courts.

“Edgartown police responded to Red Oak circle in Edgartown on Sunday at roughly 10 am,” Edgartown Police Chief Chris Dolby said. “Based on that investigation, we arrested Craig Daley.”

Local attorney Robert Moriarity is representing Daley. Moriarity chose not to comment on his arrest.

Daley could not be immediately reached.