Tisbury Town Column

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes when I open my mouth, my mother comes out.

Tonight, Dec. 12, the M.V. Playhouse has “Holiday Show Biz Trivia” on Zoom, at 6 pm. Also now showing Monday Night Movies for $5 cash. And “Balance Class” on Tuesdays with Kanta Lipsky, from 9 to 10 am through March. Fee.

Our Vineyard Haven library is sharing a display of miniatures collected by Clara Kennedy, on loan from her family through the holiday season. Growing up in the 1920s, Clara was given miniatures as birthday and Christmas gifts. Incredibly detailed for their size, these miniatures filled many days with play. In 1945, Clara married, and eventually had four sons. At Christmas, she would set up a miniature village for friends and family to enjoy. She died peacefully in her home this October at the age of 101, leaving us with many fond memories.

We don’t use our AAA card very often. Only when the car battery needs a charge, or we get a flat tire. But things have changed with AAA — and they never told us. No longer can you make a phone call and get quick service. You have to go online. How could they do this? I just found out from a friend who was suddenly in need on a cold, darkening winter evening — with no AAA available. She had a friend she could call. My son found a phone number that is supposed to work: 800-222-4357.

BBC news had a long article about how using a real Christmas tree is better for the environment, not because of the plastic issue, but simply because tree farms do a lot of good for our environment. Especially when you think that if that land were sold near a city, it would soon be a concrete lot full of parked cars. Or a huge development of businesses or houses, instead of acres of Christmas trees growing and cleaning our air and our world.

Some time ago many Islanders, especially those with Mayhew ancestors, donated for the new East Window in memory of Gov. Thomas Mayhew, in St. John’s Church in Tisbury, England. The spectacular multicolored glass window is now in place. Details can be seen on the website eastwindowtisbury.com.

I have a British cousin who often enjoys the use of a relative’s home in Florida. When she called to talk the other day she complained about how cold it was in Florida. It was 65. My fingers are cold in my own house this morning. But I laughed when she complained of the cold on a sunny day in Florida.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go to Laura Beebe on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Lyrae Littlefield and Kate Malkie.

Heard on Main Street: Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.