Dr. Fred G. Kantrowitz, 78, of Vineyard Haven, Medfield, and Sharon, Conn., passed away on Nov.13, 2024, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the loving husband of Anne Kirby, devoted father of Gregory and William, father-in-law of Katie and Brittanny, and proud grandfather of Jack, Ava, and Jameson.

Fred was born on Dec. 10, 1945, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late Theo and Dinah (Kotick) Kantrowitz. His own health struggles as a child, intellectual curiosity, and desire to help others led him to a career in medicine. Fred’s illustrious medical career was highlighted by nearly 50 years on the Beth Israel staff, more than 30 published works, and a chapter as team doctor for the Boston Celtics. Later in his career, he developed a reputation for being the doctor to handle only the most complex cases, including long COVID.

Fred’s work also occasionally crossed with his personal interests, which were numerous. From interviewing Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford for his book on sports medicine to his passion for literature, Fred’s intellectual curiosity meant he could hold a conversation with nearly anyone on any topic. His many hobbies and interests included model trains, stamps and coins, freshwater fishing, horseback riding, sports, and history.

Fred married Anne, the love of his life, on Dec. 5, 1981, during a blizzard in Boston. In addition to Anne and his immediate family, he is survived by his brother Marc (Marianne) of Canton; his sister Sue (Mark) of Vineyard Haven; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held at the Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon, Conn., on Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by burial at St. Bernard’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Martha’s Vineyard (M.V.) Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.