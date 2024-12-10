Island Home canceled by throttle system error 

Mechanical issues on the Island Home, the Steamship Authority’s largest passenger ferry, led to cancellations over two consecutive days, including two popular commuter trips.

According to a crew member in Woods Hole, error messages popping up in the Island Home’s throttle system led to the Tuesday morning cancellation.

It is uncertain what mechanical issues impacted the Island Home on Monday afternoon. Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said he would “investigate” and provide an answer to the Times later on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, passengers at Woods Hole were greeted by news from a dock worker that the 8:15 am trip was canceled and were shepherded to wait for a freight ferry.

Passengers grumbled about the boat being canceled, some later arrivals complaining that the cancellation notification didn’t come until they arrived at the docks. Eleven walk-on passengers were allowed on the next freight ferry before the rest needed to wait for the 9:30 am boat.

The 9:30 am trip out of Vineyard Haven, also typically served by the Island Home, was also canceled with the ferry docked in Woods Hole. Additionally, the Island Home’s 10:45 am and noon trips were canceled on Tuesday.

The issue seemed to begin on Monday afternoon. Customers received emails shortly after 4 pm that the 3:45 pm Woods Hole departure and the 5 pm boat out of Vineyard Haven were both canceled.

Without the 5 o’clock ferry, a long line of passengers waited in the rain on Monday for the 5:20 pm freight ferry, but many had to retreat to the Vineyard Haven terminal to wait for the 6:15 pm departure when the freight vessel filled with passengers.

Meanwhile, the ferry line is warning passengers that gusty winds may lead to cancellations on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Change and cancellation fees for vehicle travel scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday are waived for both the Hyannis-Nantucket and Woods Hole-Martha’s Vineyard routes,” the online post reads.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning from Dec. 11 at 4 pm to Dec. 12 at 3 am for Martha’s Vineyard. The wind is expected to start strengthening on Wednesday afternoon, with the highest gusts of up to 55 mph expected at night. Thursday could see westerly winds between 16 and 22 mph.

To change or modify a reservation, visit the Steamship Authority website, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the ferry terminals.