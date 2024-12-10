Islander Toni Kauffman

1 of 4

Toni Kauffman is passionate about our community, which she has been immersed in since moving here full-time in 2016. It’s dizzying how many boards, organizations, and events she has been involved in. And while Kauffman is far from stopping, this winter will mark a change to some degree. “I set a goal that at 70, I would start to do other things. I turned 70 in October, so, to be true to myself, I resigned from the Hebrew Center effective in December, and am just completing my term as president of the Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the NAACP.” I learned, however, that doesn’t mean she will be any less involved in helping the Island be the best it can be.

Kauffman first came here in 2008: “I was introduced by a friend who would return to Burlington, N.J., after being here, tan and refreshed, and just happy. I said, ‘You can’t go there anymore without me.’ Over time, it became harder and harder to leave. It was such a welcoming community that I wanted to be a part of it.” Kauffman recalls that when she decided to become a year-round resident, “My family looked at me like I lost my mind, but my friends encouraged me. As I like to say, ‘I leaped, and the net appeared.’”

Kauffman came to the Island with a career of more than 30 years in education. Along with years of teaching, she was the director of community relations and service learning for a public virtual charter school in Pennsylvania. This began in 2004, long before COVID-19 and distance learning became mainstream: “My job was to help the over 2,000 students feel connected even though they were remote.” She did so by developing opportunities for people to see one another in person, and organizing regional gatherings for families and staff.

Kauffman retired from the school system in 2015. “When you retire, you think, ‘Oh, boy, yeah!’ Then you realize you’re going to wake up in the morning, and you’re not quite sure what you are going to do. No matter how much you plan for it, the day after you retire is one where you go, ‘Wow. I don’t have to get up, but I also don’t have a purpose.’”

She didn’t sit idle, though, after moving here full-time. Kauffman was, and still is, active with the Polar Bears. She was on the M.V. Mediation board, and remains on the board of the Community Greenhouse of Martha’s Vineyard, in Oak Bluffs: “I fell in love with soil therapy. To plunge your hands into the soil and watch as things are nurtured and grown is wonderful.”

Following in the footsteps of her earlier career, Kauffman became involved with the M.V. Charter School shortly after moving here. She served as board president for three years, and is now part of the capital campaign: “It seemed like a natural progression of something to be involved in. The Charter School is absolutely one of my passions.” She speaks glowingly of attending morning meetings where the youth welcome each other into the day, celebrate birthdays, and hear announcements: “It’s something to see them in connection with one another with the faculty, and just being part of each other’s day. Even as an observer, you leave lifted once you have seen them together.”

As an office manager at the Hebrew Center of Martha’s Vineyard for 7½ years, Kauffman has been instrumental in its daily administration. Her affection for the organization is evident: “The similarities in our faith always astound me, and I really enjoy the fellowship there. I’ve made many friends who will go beyond being employed at the Hebrew Center.”

Her involvement includes more than working in the office. “I do readings during the High Holidays. I’ve presented twice for their Martin Luther King Jr. event, and also to the Hebrew school students during Black History Month. I like that. It lets me indulge in my flair for the dramatic a little bit. It is important that we share what we’ve experienced and learned along the way. It’s equally important to listen to the students’ perspectives and what they perceive as justice and human dignity in the world today. I see that these are things that will keep us connected.” Kauffman plans to continue her involvement here, just as she does with the NAACP.

Of the NAACP, she says, “I came in as a member in 2017, attending monthly meetings, which was an opportunity to meet people.” When Kauffman became president two years ago, the former president told her it was a full-time volunteer job, and she juggled it alongside her work at the Hebrew Center. As president, she attended meetings, served on committees, kept members updated, and continually networked in the community: “You turn the corner, and something else is always waiting for you.”

Kauffman is keeping the promise she made to herself that she would only serve one term. However, as with the Hebrew Center, she isn’t leaving altogether; she is just changing roles, and working on the education and political action committees: “I’m hoping to see us helping students with college essays, and filling out applications for scholarships for college or trade schools.”

Kauffmann reflects, “I was not a member of the NAACP in New Jersey. There’s something about being in this smaller atmosphere. It feels like a connection. What is important is that we’re here for one another, to put our differences aside, and help each other. When someone is in need, we’re there. That is one of the many things I love about living on the Vineyard.”

In her supposed spare time, Kauffman hopes to complete a children’s book she started, but put on the back burner. However, she reflects, “I think the first couple of months, I’m going to be taking a deep breath and assess what I want to do next. I’ve renewed my passport, and travel will be in my future. I can’t wait. I’ve never been to Europe before. I’m so looking forward to that.” She also looks forward to not needing to rush back here when visiting family off-Island, and to be present for important family milestones more often.

“But I’m leaving the rest up to God to lead me. I feel that I came here with a purpose — to be able to help wherever help is needed. I know more direction will come, and I want to be receptive to where it will lead.”