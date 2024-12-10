Jonathan Andrew Wild Jr.

Capt. Jonathan (“JoJo”) Andrew Wild Jr. left us in the early morning of Nov. 26, 2024. Capt. Jo was an adventure seeker with an infectious outlook on life. His legendary voyages and extraordinary relationships along the way don’t support, nor would he want, a traditional obituary.

There’s no way to fully capture the life of a man who was the world’s best troubleshooter. Known by many as “MacGyver,” he could fix every problem, and always lent a helping hand to those in need. Jo was a master of the sea, a talented chef, a spinner of fire, a brilliant engineer, and a worldwide traveler.

There’s nothing Jo couldn’t do. Jo knew everything, but remained humble and intellectually curious. Boating was his joy, and he passionately shared it with others; being at the helm was his happy place. Jo loved all living things, but most days his mother’s marsala, his dog Kucho, and a good reggae track were his favorites.

A good measure of a man is one who has had a profound impact on numerous others’ lives. Capt. Jo served this mission well. He was, without question, one of the most genuine and caring men around. He will be deeply missed.

Capt. Jo is survived by his parents, Elizabeth and Jonathan Wild; his siblings, Rachel and J.D. Wild; his nephews, Tatum, Enzo, and Nico; his niece Luca; and numerous other beloved Manzi and Wild cousins, aunts, and uncles. His departure leaves an unfillable void in their lives, yet they find comfort in the memories and everlasting love they shared.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 92 Main St., Vineyard Haven, at 1 pm.