MVC approves housing lots in Edgartown

Edgartown may be seeing a boost to its housing stock on Jernegan Pond Road.

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission unanimously approved a proposed subdivision of two lots, 15 and 33 Jernegan Pond Road, to make space for 17 new housing lots in an area roughly a mile from downtown Edgartown.

The Jean G. Cohen Family Trust proposed subdividing seven of the lots to be sold at market rate. Two of the lots already have existing buildings on the properties; the remaining lots will be restricted to five-bedroom homes, and one lot will be for a four-bedroom home.

The remaining 10 lots will be for affordable housing, consisting of nine three-bedroom “community lots,” and one duplex made up of two two-bedroom units.

The project also addresses the needs of the “missing middle class” — Islanders struggling to find homes but whose incomes aren’t low enough to qualify for affordable housing. Rob McCarron, the trust’s attorney, said the market-rate lots were subsidizing the proposed affordable housing. Additionally, the units would not be powered by fossil fuels, which is in line with the Island’s goal of being carbon-free by 2040.

More than 10 acres of land is planned to be donated to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation as open space.

The model presented by McCarron was appealing to commissioners, but some of them raised concerns about the Edgartown project.

Chilmark Commissioner Joan Malkin was wary of the market-rate homes potentially being used for short-term rentals, although there are limitations on short-term rentals.

She was joined by Tisbury Commissioner Ben Robinson regarding the project’s environmental impact. The area primarily consists of woodland habitats that would be cleared.

“We can always create more housing, and figure out how to do more housing,” Robinson said. “We can’t recreate open space. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Still, they weren’t willing to deny an opportunity to grow the Vineyard’s housing stock.

After further discussion, the commissioners approved the project. Still, the commission’s Land Use Planning Subcommittee will later review the project plans for sewer infrastructure and community mailboxes.

In other news, the commission approved the relocation of the historic, but dilapidated Elisashib Adams House in Chilmark. The 18th century building will be moved to another part of the parcel where it currently resides on State Road.

Meanwhile, the public hearing on Rico’s Boat Service’s proposed boatyard in parts of Oak Bluffs and Tisbury was moved to January, when newly elected commissioners will begin their duties.