Working for Your Health: Look out for each other

Perhaps you have witnessed a scene like this: An older adult walks out of their house after a dusting of snow. Their driveway looks clear, maybe with a bit of frost. They are getting their mail. Suddenly, they are on the ground. No cry for help, no movement, just lying there –– in the freezing cold, clothed only in a robe, pajamas, and slippers. This happened to one of my neighbors, and I did not see it. In fact, no one did. After falling, my neighbor lay on the ground for more than an hour before someone happened to drive by and then summoned help. By that time, my neighbor was well on their way to hypothermia — a particularly bad problem for a person in their eighties.

The death rate for older individuals in the U.S. increases in the winter by 7 to 10 percent. Falls make up a part of this increase. And injuries to older adults from falls also increase in winter, by about 30 percent. When outside, haste, impractical footwear, or unsteady balance in winter weather can prove lethal. Caution is very important when dealing with ice and snow, but we should also look out for ourselves by being smart. Thinking ahead and making a neighborly gesture like retrieving the mail of an at-risk older adult can be lifesaving. And keeping one’s eyes open for older adults in trouble can prevent it.

Staying inside can reduce the risk of winter weather–related accidents, yet it may come with a significant cost for older adults. The Surgeon General issued a report that outlined the health risks of social isolation. Social isolation can increase the risk of mortality, by some 39 percent in one estimate. Isolation can also worsen mental health, while contributing to cardiovascular disease and dementia. Staying connected is important to staying healthy. Treating social isolation does not require a healthcare professional. We all can do it by being observant and intentional. Reaching out does require some effort, but the rewards are great. Getting an older adult’s mail for them can do much more than prevent a fall. It can lead to a conversation. A few words and a few smiles can cure isolation. Then, if we observe that our neighbor seems particularly sad, dejected, or confused, we can alert those who can help. Our Councils on Aging are good places to call if we are concerned.

Winter brings other risks. Holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s bring people together. Generally we gather inside, and often respiratory illnesses gather with us. How often have you been to a concert and observed a person next to you cough? How often has someone told you at a party, “I think I’m coming down with a cold”? How often do you wash your hands before you eat, after shaking the hands of others? How often do you wear a mask if you think that you “might be coming down with something”? “Looking out for each other” can mean staying home from a gathering in order to prevent others from getting sick. If you are not exposed to these pathogens, you do not get infected.

While social distancing works, it is not the only answer. Another important effective strategy is to get vaccinated for flu and RSV. Insurance, including Medicare, covers these vaccinations. And while no vaccine is entirely complication-free, the risks of vaccines are very low. Dying in a car accident is 1,250 times more likely than incurring a serious complication from a flu shot. Vaccines for influenza are very effective, and reduce severe complications of flu by about 50 percent. The RSV vaccine is about 90 percent effective in preventing infection among older adults.

One more thing you can do to reduce winter infections: Wash your hands. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that handwashing reduces risk of infection by 17 percent. Handwashing technique matters. This CDC website tells you how to do it properly: bit.ly/CDC_CleanHands. Handwashing protects us, and protects others.

Looking out for each other, and ourselves, may just save lives, and it could help make the holiday season better for older adults.

Below are some web-based resources that you might find helpful in taking care of yourself and each other this winter.