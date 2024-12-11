Confidence in Trustees’ evolving leadership

In 2021, when the MV Beachgoers Access Group (MVBAG) was founded, the Trustees were navigating a significant period of transformation. This challenging time was marked by the untimely passing of long-serving CEO Barbara Erickson and the retirement of Island superintendent Chris Kennedy, both of whom played pivotal roles in shaping the organization’s direction.

While transitions of this magnitude are never easy, MVBAG leadership has confidence in the current team to guide the Trustees through this new chapter. Katie Theoharides and Anne Smith-White, in their respective roles as CEO and regional vice president for the Southeast and Islands, bring strong leadership and vision to the organization. Since joining in 2022, Darci Schofield has demonstrated a deep commitment to understanding the unique characteristics of the properties and the community that depends on them. Similarly, the 2024 appointment of Joseph McLaughlin has added valuable expertise, drawn from his experience managing complex properties like the Norman Bird Sanctuary in Middletown, R.I. His full-time residency on Chappaquiddick further enhances local engagement, and strengthens connections with the community.

Like the ever-changing nature of the barrier beach itself, the Trustees’ management structure has adapted and evolved. Over the past year, a renewed sense of stability, sensibility, and responsiveness has emerged within the organization’s leadership. We remain optimistic that this positive trajectory will continue as the Trustees deepen their understanding of and commitment to the community they serve.

Peter Sliwkowski

Peter Sliwkowski is a Chappy resident, and president of the MV Beachgoers Access Group.