Grateful to Chicken Alley manager

To the Editor:

I am writing to acknowledge the outstanding contribution Bruce Elliott has made to the Island community. Bruce, as many Vineyarders know, is the longtime furniture manager at Community Services’ Chicken Alley Thrift Store in Tisbury.

Bruce represents the essence of compassion and giving. He is forever helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly. Frequent customers, such as myself, always feel welcomed and accepted in his presence. He’s the only person I let call me “Stevie.”

Going to the thrift store, for a lot of us, means much more than getting a bargain. It’s an unpretentious safe haven for the soul. People like Bruce make it so, and I am grateful.

Steve Maxner

West Tisbury