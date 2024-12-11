No one injured in Tisbury house fire

1 of 2

Under heavy rainfall Wednesday morning, no one was injured after an electrical structure fire that broke out at a one story residence at 225 State road in Tisbury.

At the scene, Tisbury Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Rolston said there was nobody inside the residence at the time of the fire, but some construction workers were working at the location.

Chief Rolston said upon arrival, the fire was only in the basement with smoke coming up the staircase and out of the basement windows. Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading beyond the basement.

After digging into the walls around the external fuse box, Chief Rolston and his crew confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical issue. He said they need to investigate further before establishing a more precise cause.

It’s too early to estimate damages, said Rolston.

The fire chief praised Tisbury firefighter efforts as well as the mutual aid supplied by other towns.

“The turnout was amazing. We had all parties from four different towns show up. There’s a lot of people here from fire and EMS and it was an amazing turnout for a rainy Wednesday morning,” said Chief Rolston.

State Road was closed from Johns Fish Market to the Oak Grove cemetery during the response.