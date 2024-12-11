Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 2 – 6, 2024

Chilmark

Dec. 5, Edward Painter sold 82 South Road to South House LLC for $1,830,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 2, James E. Benoit and Marianne J. Benoit sold 4 Marsh Hawk Circle Lot 143 to Jeffrey M. Wurtz and Brenda G. Wurtz for $25,000.

Dec. 2, Beth R. Suereth and Russel R. Suereth Jr., trustees of Suereth Living Trust, sold 15 Mill Street Unit 31 to Lisa Minei and William Robinson for $310,000.

Dec. 3, James O. Howell and April Howell sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 503 Week 20 to Brian Sullivan for $3,000.

Dec. 3, Dean D. Grant and Doreen F. Grant sold 59 The Boulevard to 55 The BLVD LLC for $2,100,000.

Dec. 5, Patricia O’Connor and William O’Connor sold 4 Mockingbird Drive to Jennifer Lincoln for $1,100,000.

Dec. 5, John P. Ensor and Rita M. Zienkiewicz, trustees of Ensor Zienkiewicz Realty Trust, sold 42 Eighth St. North to Katherine E. Erbeznik, trustee of Katherine E. Erbeznik Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, for $1,585,000.

Dec. 5, James Simmons and Caroline Simmons sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 506 Week 39 to Diana L. Rictelli and Salvatore Ricitelli Jr. for $4,500.

Dec. 6, James Duffy and Judith Duffy sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 512 Week 44 to Michele Chiles-Hickman for $750.

Dec. 6, Jason Kicza and Desiree Kicza sold 106 Peases Point Way South to Sharon Ann Vitti for $4,325,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 4, Robert W. Fehl Jr. sold 16 Hudson Ave. to Tiago Silva De Souza and Rafaela De Souza for $1,000,000.

Dec. 6, James E. Immelt and the Estate of Ruth Immelt Anderson sold 15 Beech Tree Landing to Timothy M. Collins for $1,400,000.

Dec. 6, Mark G. Degiacomo, trustee of the Estate of L&L Wholesale Homes LLC, and U.S.A Bankruptcy Court sold 33 Vineyard Ave. to 33 Vineyard Avenue LLC for $600,000.

Tisbury

Dec. 3, Matthew A. Tucker and Sara W. Tucker sold 142 Lake St. to Eve J. Eisenberg for $1,900,000.

Dec. 5, Thomas G. Ward and Carol L. Hulak, also known as Carol Hulak Ward, sold 48 Howard St. to 48 Howard Avenue LLC for $1,300,000.