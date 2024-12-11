Red Stocking Fund: Something for every child

Thanks to the Red Stocking Fund and the generosity of so many in the community, some 350 Vineyard children will receive presents this holiday season — something to play with, and clothing to keep them toasty this winter.

It all started in 1938, when Addie Crist, a Vineyard Haven resident, gathered a few friends to knit six red stockings. They filled them with something to eat, something to wear, and something to play with, and distributed the stockings to children on the Island at Christmas who would otherwise have gone without. The organization has grown through the years, and was incorporated as The Red Stocking Fund in 1986.

While the Vineyard has a reputation as a destination for the rich and famous, Dukes County is, in fact, one of the poorest in Massachusetts. Income inequality is higher than the national average. With prices high and housing availability low, there is more need than ever, and that is where the Red Stocking Fund steps in, to try to make the holidays happier for children from birth through eighth grade.

The process begins when the Vineyard parent or guardian registers their child. Ever concerned that donations go to those most in need, applicants select an agency from the drop-down menu that can vouch for the family’s financial status; co-chairs Sandy Joyce and Susie Wallo then contact the group for verification.

Every child gets a book, a puzzle, basic school and art supplies, and a dental hygiene kit. They also get a hat, mittens, pajamas, socks, and underwear. Parents can choose three additional items from the five options: a winter coat, snow pants, a warm outfit, sneakers, or winter boots, bought locally. They also list three different desired toys, except electronics or any toy weapons. “We don’t promise that parents are going to get what they asked for, but we will do our very best to get at least one of the toys they request,” says Wallo.

Local businesses and individuals donate the toys. They also come from the Edgartown Police Department’s stuff-a-bus event, and the stuff-an-ambulance one conducted by the Oak Bluffs EMS. Groups will also sponsor kids. There are about 55 this year. Wallo notes, “Some groups will be made up of friends, or book clubs. We give them a list of everything they need, and they put it all together and deliver it to the church. It’s a huge help for us.”

Volunteers then bring the goods to St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, which provides space in the basement to assemble the hundreds of bags. Wallo says, “It all gets brought down, and then Santa’s workshop starts.”

The board and a group of trusted volunteers roll up their sleeves and prepare the gift bags. Every child is assigned a number with a corresponding bag, so the family remains anonymous. On distribution day, the parents come at a designated time. While all the gifts in their child’s bags are new, there is a table with free, gently used items, or toys not assigned to children, from which parents are welcome to select as well. Any unused items are stored for next year.

Joyce emphasizes, “This community is so amazing at helping these kids. As we say at Red Stocking, there are angels everywhere, and they come out of the woodwork. People are calling or stopping by to ask how they can help. We could not do what we do without the support of our community. We are very, very blessed.”

The Edgartown Police Department’s Stuff-a-Bus toy collection event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14. Monetary donations can be made anytime online at theredstockingfund.org, or by check to The Red Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 600, Edgartown, MA 02539. For more information, call 508-776-0801 or 508-776-6050 or email theredstockingfund@gmail.com.