A holiday morning surprise: free coffee 

It was all smiles at Mocha Motts in Vineyard Haven on Friday when local bank Rockland Trust bought everyone’s coffee and breakfast.

From 9:30 to 11 am, bank employees set up near the register in the beloved coffee shop to connect with the community and provide free breakfast. Regional bank manager Julie Cloherty said they were trying to bring some holiday spirit to people by making their daily coffee rituals “a little brighter…” and free.

Mocha Mott’s barista Hallie MacCormack was working at the time. “It was really nice watching the community react to an act of kindness… and it was nice to see everyone’s reactions and how grateful they were.” According to Cloherty, the bank – which has four branches on Island – loves to be “involved in the community… going out and making memorable moments.”