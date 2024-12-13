Holiday Religious Services

Chilmark
Chilmark Community Church
Visit chilmarkchurch.org or call 508-645-3100.
Lessons and Carols with Candle Lighting
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm
Worship leaders: Rev. Charlotte Wright and Sean McMahon
Edgartown
Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard
Visit federatedchurchmv.org or call 508-627-4421.
No Room at the Inn: Creche Display
Saturday Dec. 14, 12–4 pm and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11–3 pm
Fundraiser and silent auction, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard.
Federated Church Carolers
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2–3 pm
Christmas carols by members of the Federated Church choir.
Christmas at Sea
Monday, Dec. 16, 4:30 pm
Festive, seasonal sea shanties and music featuring Mark Lovewell, Molly Canole, and the Federated Church Choir.
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm
A traditional Christmas Eve service including Lessons and Carols liturgy with readings and music, and we will conclude the service with the traditional candlelight singing of Silent Night.
St Andrew’s Episcopal Church
Visit standrewsmv.org or call 508-627-5330.
Holy Communion, with joyous music
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 pm and 4 pm
Holy Communion, quietly joyous
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 9 am
Vineyard Haven
Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard
Visit uusmv.org or call 508-693-8982.
Candlelight service followed by a community potluck
Dec. 15, 5 pm
Beacon of Hope MV
Visit beaconofhopemv.org or call 774-310-3343.
Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love: The Christmas Choir
Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday
Dec. 14 at 5:15 pm in Edgartown, and 10:15 am, respectively
Combined Service
Saturday Dec. 21 in Oak Bluffs at Noon,
Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 6:30–7:30 pm
Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center
Visit mvhc.us or call 508-693-0745.
First Hanukkah Candle Lighting, Chinese Dinner, and Movies
Dec. 25, 5:30–7 pm
Candle-lighting, a Chinese Dinner catered by Chef Ting, and a special movie night featuring The 2000-Year-Old Man and Funny Girl, followed by a Barbra Streisand sing-along This event is free to all. We welcome a suggested donation to support our programs and community efforts. RSVP here: mvhc.us/events/first-hanukkah-candle-lighting-chinese-dinner-and-a-movie
Hanukkah Celebration with Latkes
Dec. 27, 5:30–7 pm
Celebrate the joy of Hanukkah with Alex & Kate Salop’s incredible latkes, a tasty dinner from Chef Ting, and live music.This event is free to all. We welcome a suggested donation to support our programs and community efforts. RSVP here: mvhc.us/events/hanukkah-celebration-with-latkes
West Tisbury
First Congregational Church of West Tisbury
Visit wtcongregationalchurch.org or call 508-693-2842.
Lessons and Carols, Dec. 24, 10 pm
Sunday Morning Worship, Dec. 29, 10 am