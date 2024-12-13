Holiday Religious Services

1 of 7

Chilmark

Chilmark Community Church

Visit chilmarkchurch.org or call 508-645-3100.

Lessons and Carols with Candle Lighting

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm

Worship leaders: Rev. Charlotte Wright and Sean McMahon

Edgartown

Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard

Visit federatedchurchmv.org or call 508-627-4421.

No Room at the Inn: Creche Display

Saturday Dec. 14, 12–4 pm and Sunday, Dec. 15, 11–3 pm

Fundraiser and silent auction, benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Martha’s Vineyard.

Federated Church Carolers

Sunday, Dec. 15, 2–3 pm

Christmas carols by members of the Federated Church choir.

Christmas at Sea

Monday, Dec. 16, 4:30 pm

Festive, seasonal sea shanties and music featuring Mark Lovewell, Molly Canole, and the Federated Church Choir.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wednesday, Dec. 24, 5 pm

A traditional Christmas Eve service including Lessons and Carols liturgy with readings and music, and we will conclude the service with the traditional candlelight singing of Silent Night.

St Andrew’s Episcopal Church



Visit standrewsmv.org or call 508-627-5330.

Holy Communion, with joyous music

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 9 pm and 4 pm

Holy Communion, quietly joyous

Wednesday, Dec. 25, 9 am

Vineyard Haven

Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard

Visit uusmv.org or call 508-693-8982.

Candlelight service followed by a community potluck

Dec. 15, 5 pm

Beacon of Hope MV



Visit beaconofhopemv.org or call 774-310-3343.

Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love: The Christmas Choir

Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday

Dec. 14 at 5:15 pm in Edgartown, and 10:15 am, respectively

Combined Service

Saturday Dec. 21 in Oak Bluffs at Noon,

Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 6:30–7:30 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

Visit mvhc.us or call 508-693-0745.

First Hanukkah Candle Lighting, Chinese Dinner, and Movies

Dec. 25, 5:30–7 pm

Candle-lighting, a Chinese Dinner catered by Chef Ting, and a special movie night featuring The 2000-Year-Old Man and Funny Girl, followed by a Barbra Streisand sing-along This event is free to all. We welcome a suggested donation to support our programs and community efforts. RSVP here: mvhc.us/events/first-hanukkah-candle-lighting-chinese-dinner-and-a-movie

Hanukkah Celebration with Latkes

Dec. 27, 5:30–7 pm

Celebrate the joy of Hanukkah with Alex & Kate Salop’s incredible latkes, a tasty dinner from Chef Ting, and live music.This event is free to all. We welcome a suggested donation to support our programs and community efforts. RSVP here: mvhc.us/events/hanukkah-celebration-with-latkes

West Tisbury

First Congregational Church of West Tisbury

Visit wtcongregationalchurch.org or call 508-693-2842.

Lessons and Carols, Dec. 24, 10 pm

Sunday Morning Worship, Dec. 29, 10 am