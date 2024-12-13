Hospital lab undergoing renovations

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s outpatient laboratory is undergoing renovations which includes making the visiting room more visible and accessible for patients.

Work is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 16 and the first phase of the project is expected to last 4 to 6 weeks.

Hospital officials say that patients should proceed to the lab as usual. There will be signage at the lab doorway directing patients to take a ticket from the ticket dispenser, before patients should proceed to the temporary waiting area down the hall behind the entrance to the lab.

The lab will close on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at noon and will be closed all day Christmas Day, Dec. 25 before reaping on Dec. 26 at 7 am.