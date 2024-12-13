Miraculous rescue on Sunset Lake 

Three individuals, after striking a telephone pole and crashing upside down into Sunset Lake in Oak Bluffs, were rescued by first responders late Thursday night.

One victim, whose identity has not been released, was pinned underneath the vehicle on the lake bottom, but police officers and firefighters were able to free her.

All three passengers were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital in critical condition. The one victim that was pinned beneath the vehicle was airlifted to Boston with significant injuries, but Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle said that she is now in stable condition.

Searle said it took the heroics of first responders to make the rescue, noting that they waded through icy water and thick mud to pull the victims to safety.

“I can’t be prouder of the officers,” Searle said, noting that officers jumped into the cold water in full uniform.

The call came in to first responders shortly before midnight on Thursday night. Oak Bluffs Fire Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times that a small SUV with three people inside left the roadway at Lake Avenue, struck a utility pole before rolling a number of times and landing some 30 feet in the lake.

Chief Searle said that an officer was a short distance away and happened to hear the accident and was able to activate a call quickly.

Police were first to arrive on the scene, and Wirtz said that one unresponsive person in the vehicle was pulled to shore and given CPR; a second victim had gotten out on their own, while the third was ejected from the vehicle but pinned to the lake bottom with the vehicle on top of her leg. Wirtz said that it was low tide at the time so her face was above water.

Wirtz said that first responders, using some ingenuity, used two-by-ten wooden planks laid on the bed of the lake to give a firm footing before using hydraulic tools to pry the vehicle up enough to be able to extricate the victim.

Chief Wirtz noted that the water temperature was about 40 degrees, and with the wind chill about 16 degrees — hypothermia was something to consider not only for the victims but the first responders.

“Kudos to the professionalism of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Fire Department. They did some really fast work to get these people out,” Wirtz said. “I can’t sing the praises of the police department enough.”

He said that there was help from both Tisbury and Edgartown emergency responders to help at the scene.

Chief Searle said that there will be some local awards coming for the officers involved, possibly awards coming from off-Island as well.

The incident is under investigation.