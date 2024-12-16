A christening for the Barnstable

The first of three sister freight ferries, the Barnstable, was ceremoniously welcomed as the newest addition to the Steamship Authority’s fleet on Monday.

The Steamship Authority hosted a commissioning ceremony at its Hyannis terminal, which was attended by Island officials, state representatives, and ferry line officials. Despite the chilly weather, people chatted excitedly as the Barnstable High School band provided the ambiance with upbeat music. Some sat in the tented area wearing commemorative hats that read “M/V Barnstable 2024.”

Robert Daivs, the Steamship Authority general manager, said in his remarks that the purchase of the three vessels was the most cost effective way forward as the Steamship Authority explores the use of vessels powered by “alternative energy,” which he admitted was still some time away.

Of course, Davis said that the three vessels would improve freight services to the Islands, whose populations, and demand, grew during the COVID pandemic.

“This is a big step for the Authority to be able to modernize the fleet,” Davis told the Times. “We’re able to do three boats at the same time — [which] has never occurred in our history. It’s taken a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication from a lot of people to make this happen.”

John Cahill, Tisbury representative to the Port Council, said the Barnstable’s arrival was “long overdue.”

The three freight ferries, including the Barnstable, were originally offshore supply vessels owned by Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services and purchased by the Steamship Authority in 2022. The other two vessels, the Aquinnah and the Monomoy, are being refurbished by Alabama Shipyard.

“It’s a terrific addition to the Steamship Authority’s fleet,” Jim Malkin, the Martha’s Vineyard representative to the Steamship Authority, told the Times.

Malkin underscored the importance of the three freight ferries having interchangeable parts, which means only one type of training would be needed for three vessels. Ultimately, that reduces the training time for crew members. He had highlighted this importance to state legislators and received recognition from state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Provincetown, during the ceremony.

Joe Sollitto, Oak Bluffs representative to the Port Council, said he was “amazed” when he heard the Steamship Authority’s vessels had no interchangeable parts on the fleet outside of the three newest boats. “Henry Ford did that years ago,” he said.

Several people remarked on and commended the efforts to add the Barnstable to the fleet, including those who represent the region at the state and federal levels.

“The Steamship Authority ferry service is critical to the islands, the Cape and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” U.S. Rep. Bill Keating said. “Today we are celebrating a great partnership between the Steamship Authority, the Federal Transit Administration, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and others to secure funding to enhance reliability and service to the islands.”

Keating also emphasized the importance of the ferry service’s role as a lifeline to the Islands, saying he used to own a house on Martha’s Vineyard and saw firsthand the various people — from commuting workers and passengers traveling for medical appointments — who rely on the Steamship Authority.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the M/V Barnstable today — not only for its impending service to Nantucket but also for the recognition it brings to Barnstable’s vital role as a hub for ferry services to the Island,” State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Provincetown, said.

Still, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for getting the three new freight ferries. The cost of converting the offshore supply vessels exceeded the Steamship Authority’s estimate of $9 million per boat, with the lowest bid coming in at $20 million per boat. The ferry line was able to negotiate the price down to $13.7 million each for the Barnstable and the Aquinnah and $17 million for the Monomoy. Including the $17.48 million to acquire the boats and $12.7 million for contingency spending, the Steamship Authority budgeted $80.99 million for the entire project

When the Aquinnah and Monomoy will begin serving the Islands is uncertain. However, the Aquinnah, which will serve the Vineyard route, will undergo its incline and stability testing on Jan. 7, which the Monomoy is also expected to undergo this upcoming May.

The public was invited to take self-guided tours aboard the Barnstable on Monday, but not before a christening ceremony at the vessel’s stern.

“God bless all those who sail on her,” said C.J. Brown, daughter of Steamship Authority board Hyannis representative Robert Jones, as she smashed the bottle of champagne on the Barnstable’s stern with her mother, Rita Jones, standing by.

The Barnstable is noticeably larger than the Steamship Authority’s current fleet of freight ferries. It is 245 feet long and can carry around 50 vehicles. Its Nantucket-route predecessor, the Gay Head, is 235 feet long with the capacity to carry around 39 vehicles.

Alongside a wide vehicle deck, the new vessel also has a small passenger seating area consisting of blue cushioned seats. The Barnstable can carry around 80 passengers.

The vessel’s first trip as a member of the ferry line’s fleet was departing from Hyannis to Nantucket. It will return to Hyannis to berth for the night.