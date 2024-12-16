Tisbury town meeting to tackle library funding, short-term rentals

Tisbury town meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 and a big item on the agenda will be asking voters to borrow $4.4 million for maintenance and upgrades at the Vineyard Haven Library.

Advocates have been raising money for an addition that would help create gathering space at the Main Street library, but the building is also in need of maintenance. The $4.4 million request at town meeting is part of a larger package of over $8 million total.

The town treasurer Jon Snyder says that the borrowing cost would be approximately $88 a year for a homeowner with the median-valued home (the median home in Vineyard Haven is valued at $1.2 million).

Aside from the borrowing request, the article at town meeting would also put aside $1.5 million from the town’s capital stabilization fund, and $2.5 million from a general stabilization fund.

Members of the Vineyard Haven Library board of trustees have argued that the building is in desperate need of long-delayed repairs, and its existing program room is inadequate. Among the needs are a new roof, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning systems, and officials also worry about the integrity of the building envelope. The funds will be for design, engineering, and construction to repair, renovate and enlarge the library.

Voters would have to approve the spending request through a ballot question at the special town election currently set for January 7, if it is approved at town meeting.

The special town meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 pm at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Performing Arts Center,

Other items on the warrant:

The town will also address proposals concerning short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units (ADU’s) in what planning officials say is an effort to balance housing needs, protect community character, and financially support local residents.

New short-term rental regulations are aimed at addressing growing Islander concerns about the impact of short-term rentals on the local housing stock.

According to new regulations to be voted on at town meeting, a rental must be the secondary use to a home’s primary use as a residence, and owners cannot rent properties short-term for greater than a maximum of 75 nights a year.

Individuals or entities also cannot own more than one short-term rental in town, accessory units can only be rented short-term if the main home is a year-round residence, and all short-term rentals must be registered with the town.

Accessory Dwelling Unit’s (ADU’s)

A proposal before voters Tuesday night also introduces new regulations that would allow one accessory dwelling unit — known as ADUs or in-law apartments — per single-family home, aligning with recent state legislation.

The units would need to be smaller than 50 percent of the main house or 900 sq. ft., whichever is less. ADUs can be in the main house or a detached structure but must include one additional parking space unless the property is within 0.5 miles of a ferry terminal. Short-term rentals and most commercial uses at the units are prohibited and all construction must coincide with state and local building codes. Detailed floor plans would have to be submitted to the town.

“ADU changes are coming from the state level,” said planning board chair Connie Alexander. “They crafted this language that makes ADU’s available for construction use across the commonwealth.”

The special town meeting will also propose the addition of two associate planning board members to help with the work load.