Aquinnah Town Column

Gabbi Camilleri is back home, safe and mending. She wants you to know that all the love that was sent her way surely helped her get through what turned out not to be a stroke at all. Her symptoms were caused by a mass in her brain, and once the mass was removed, the task ahead became simply one of rehabilitation. Somebody as tough and positive as Gabbi can certainly handle that, I’m sure. Keep on cheering for her, though; we’ve already proven that it helps.

Every year Pam Glavin puts up a Wishing Tree on Carl Widdis’ grave at the Aquinnah Cemetery. She lovingly puts lights on the tree so that it will glow its hopeful light for those who visit it at night or on gloomy days. The tree is up now, and Pam asks that you bring something to put on the tree if you’d like, and then make a wish for something that will help those in need. She believes that Carl’s magic just might make that happen. Thank you for this tree, Pam, it’s a great way to honor Carl, and to make a gift to the community at the same time.

The Aquinnah Town Holiday party has always been one of my favorite evenings of the year. This gathering of young and old at holiday time, with lights twinkling and kids dancing about with excitement, and the smells and tastes of delicious food filling the air, represents the best of Aquinnah. Community members bring their favorite dishes to share, and the town supplies the turkeys and the hams. Santa always arrives on the firetruck, with a bag filled with gifts labeled with the names of each child. The kids sit at Santa’s feet, waiting for their name to be called. The parents and aunties and uncles and grandparents and friends stand with cameras posed. Each child walks away hugging their gift package, and there are smiles all around. COVID interrupted us, but this year we come together again at 5 pm on Dec. 21 at the Town Hall. Cook up your favorite salad or side dish or dessert, and come on out. If you haven’t registered your child for a gift yet, immediately contact Jamie Vanderhoop at the town office. I look forward to seeing you there.

There will be a Lovingkindness Holiday Gift Show taking place Thursday the 19th through Sunday the 22nd, from 10 am to 4 pm daily. It will be held at the home of the organizers, 129 Indian Hill Road, West Tisbury. I like this event because a percentage of the proceeds will be donated to Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning, or to Camp Jabberwocky, or to the local LGBTQ community, plus two of our Aquinnah artisans will be selling there, Aquinnah Witham and her mom, Joan LeLacheur.

Whatever holiday you are celebrating, I hope that it is filled with love and light. Remember to be grateful for all that is good in this world, and maybe put out a special treat for the birds.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.