Liam Thorne Diamond

Jacquelyn Diamond and William Diamond of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Liam Thorne Diamond, on Dec. 8, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Liam weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Olivia Loubach Batista

Carolina Loubach Batista and Fagner Alves Batista of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Olivia Loubach Batista, on Dec. 11, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Olivia weighed 8 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Ruby Jeanne Dickson

Allison Dickson and Nelson Dickson of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a daughter, Ruby Jeanne Dickson, on Dec. 15, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ruby weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.