Court Report: Dec. 9 – 13, 2024

Dec. 9

Guilherme L. Rodrigues, Oak Bluffs, 18; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, class D drug possession with intent to distribute, arraigned and held, bail set at $200 with potential for bail revocation, continued to retrial hearing.

Aline M. Nunes, Vineyard Haven, 22; assault, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, condition to not abuse and stay away from alleged victim’s apartment, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 13

Matheus H. Soares, Edgartown, 26; assault and battery on family/household member, arraigned and held, bail set to $200 with potential for bail revocation, case closed.

Fernanda Cardoso, Edgartown, 38; unlicensed/suspended licensed operation of a motor vehicle, declined.

Gabriel F. Guerra, Vineyard Haven, 18; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation, speeding in violation of special regulation, arraigned and held, case closed.

Gabriel Lima, Vineyard Haven, 22; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held, case closed.

Cristielle Da Silva Silvestre, Edgartown, 28; uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed motor vehicle, arraigned and held on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Laidio Junior F. Martins, Lowell, 31; no inspection sticker, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, arraigned and held, continued to pretrial hearing.