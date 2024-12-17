1 of 18

Anyone who entered Chef Deon’s restaurant on Saturday afternoon walked into a hub of joy that radiated glee. The annual holiday celebration started during the pandemic to honor and celebrate elders in the community, and the place was aglow with decorations and decorated guests — and red, green, white, and glitter everywhere.

The Good Soles began in 2020, when five friends met on a socially distanced hike. The experience was so uplifting that it sparked a weekly hiking tradition that continues to this day. On the second hike, the friends were chatting about footwear, and someone quipped, “My shoes have really good soles.” And thus, the group’s name was born.

Naina Williams, who is part of the original group, recalls, “It was our means of getting out and socializing and preserving our minds. When it became the holidays, we began thinking about our elders who couldn’t get out as we could.” They discussed what they could do while adhering to the social guidelines, and came up with Christmas caroling door-to-door.

With a boom box, they traveled about, spreading good cheer by singing and dancing on lawns and driveways to sprinkle a little holiday spirit. “We were very bad, but we had a lot of joy, and were so well-received when it was a very dark time. We brought light to a lot of households. People loved us to the point where we sang to somebody at the end stage of life, and when he passed, his wife asked us to sing at his service,” Williams recounts.

The Good Soles also visited businesses on the Island, which started donating gifts they delivered to each person. “The vendors who participate every year are so willing. It’s the true Vineyard spirit. We give these beautiful bags full of things,” says Williams. This year, some 25 vendors contributed enticing items.

The group sang Christmas carols for three years. Last winter was the first in-person gathering. This year’s three-hour celebration flew by. After a welcome and grace, folks dined on Chef Deon’s glorious fare. Dressed in a sparkling holiday tie, he provided the scrumptious banquet, serving up some 80 meals of meatballs, roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and broccoli, along with wines, beer, and apple cider to wash it down. Asked what prompted him to host the event, Chef Deon spoke about his love of doing things for the community. “We’ll be open Christmas Day for another community dinner,” he laughed.

After the meal, the women donned their holiday headgear, and arms held high, jingled their bells, joining guitarist Brian Weiland in leading rousing renditions of Christmas carols, including “Deck the Halls,” “White Christmas,” and “Let It Snow,” among others. Professional singer David Hines serenaded us with his croon-worthy voice as well. It was time for Island Bingo, while the smashing cookie platters went around. Instead of numbers, the squares had words such as Chappy, Flying Horses, fireworks, apple fritter, and East Chop. A great many winners got to go up to the gift table to select among the jewelry, gift cards, glass ornaments, and other dazzling presents. The extra-big gifts were saved for the raffle, but thanks to the generosity of the Island businesses, everyone left with something.

Good Soles member Debbi Alves points out, “Many of these folks have a long history on Martha’s Vineyard. Their families know one another. Their kids have been friends since they were very young. One of the things we saw when we did our first face-to-face Mingle and Jingle was that people were so happy to be out of their houses and to see one another again.”

The event clearly is meaningful to the participants. Williams shares, “One of the Good Soles is a cardiologist on the Island, who told me, ‘When my patients come in, they talk about this event!’”

Jocelyn Coleman Walton has been celebrating with the group since the beginning. “My husband had passed in September, and they came in December. It just filled my heart that someone thought to brave the cold and sing. I’m in awe of what they do.”

This is Diane Gandy’s third celebration: “They are a wonderful group of women from all backgrounds. The thought that they just want to give something back to the community is great. They do things like call if you need snow shoveling, or a ride or groceries. This is what the Island’s all about. I feel very blessed. You can’t beat it.”

Williams told me about other things Good Soles has done: “We brought dinners for Valentine’s Day. One of the recipients told me it was her 60th wedding anniversary, and her husband was in an Alzheimer’s unit. She said, ‘You know what I miss the most? It’s the little things. When my feet were cold, I put them between his to warm them up.’ So, we brought her dinner and a pair of wool socks, and said, ‘We can’t substitute your husband, but we’re thinking about you. However we can help, we’re there.”

Delores Littles told me, “The Good Soles have come to my house and shoveled snow. They brought plants, which I’ve kept for a couple of years. I think they do a wonderful job. As you can see, they work hard to put this all together.”

Williams smiled, “It’s so much work that goes into this. Every year, we think we’re done. But when you hear the joy it brings to everybody, it makes you rise to the occasion to do it again.”