Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 9 – 13, 2024

Chilmark

Dec. 12, Matthew R. Stamas and the Estate of Robert Samuel Carroll, also known as the Estate of R. Samuel Carroll, sold 1 Carroll Lane and 6 Carroll Lane to Carroll Lane LLC for $450,000.

Dec. 13, David A. Damroth sold 26 Oyster Lane to Damin Depino and Kimberly Depino for $850,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 13, Amy C. McCrae Kessler, formerly known as Amy C. McCrae, Christopher A. McCrae, Megan McCrae Lofgren, and Megan E. McCrae sold 74 Jeremiah Way to Saltyshed LLC for $4,250,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 9, Kyle A. Mosley and Davlyn G. Mosley sold 5 Winona Ave. to MVY Winona LLC for $2,300,000.

Dec. 10, Francesca Anne Fuller sold 9 Webaqua Road to Thomas Joseph McManus and Carol A. McManus for $950,625.

Tisbury

Dec. 12, Rebecca A. Renear sold 160 Causeway Road to Christopher J. Wike and Elizabeth C. Wike for $1,012,500.

Dec. 12, Dusan Veselinovic and Ksenjia Djokic sold 0 Bridle Path Road to John Xavier Allanbrook and Ashley Allanbrook for $885,000.

Dec. 13, MDS Construction & Designs LLC sold 82 Edgartown Road to John Guerini and Ana Silvia Guerini for $1,400,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 10, Edward J. Bartlett Jr. and Edmund J. Dennehy Jr., trustees of Elizabeth G. Cottle Trust, Lisa Sherman, and the Estate of Elizabeth G. Cottle sold 35 Cottle Lane to Edmund C. Cottle Jr. for $1,057,350.