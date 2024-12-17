Strand Jam is jamming

Catch some great live music at the Strand for the 7th Strand Jam. Island musician Alex Karalekas, with the help of other Island musicians, brings this latest jam to Oak Bluffs. In a previous article in The Times, Karalekis said, “The sound in the place [Strand] is second to none in terms of live rooms on M.V., and whilst it’s not quite the same vibe as the CCC [Chilmark Community Center potluck jam], with the food and joke-telling shuckers, it’s an amazing space, and much more centrally located, which is easier for most.”

This year’s Jam features Grahamgrafx, Willy Mason, David Mint, Mark Grandfield, John O’Toole, Molly Conole, Nathan Hassel, Lydia Fischer, Sarah Shaw Dawson, Phil Darosa, Chrysal Parrot, Rachel Baird, Casey Hayward, Loose Fit, Mark Allen Lovewell, Finn Martone, Tristan Israel, Janet Thibodeau, Mike Benjamin, Shawn Barber, and Ben Williams. A donation of $5 at the door is suggested. Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 pm. The Strand, 11 Oak Bluffs Ave.