Thomas Francis Landers passed away on Nov. 30, 2024, at the age of 77, after a lengthy illness.

Tome moved to the Vineyard in the ’70s, where he lived his life on his own terms. Known for his dry wit and deadpan delivery, you could count on him to find humor in most situations. He was a master of trivia, and there weren’t too many subjects he wasn’t well-versed in. Tom was happiest with a book in hand and a growing pile nearby.

He leaves his sisters, Theresa Barwick (Kenneth) and Brenda Codding (Guy); and his niece, Jade Deslauriers (Dan) and his nephew, Will Codding (Jaime). He was predeceased by his nephew Geoffrey Codding.