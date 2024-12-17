Vineyard hockey crush rivals in season opener

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional high school Varsity hockey squad made the trek out to Nantucket on Saturday, defeating the Whalers 10-0 on the road in their first game of the season.

For the Vineyard Hockey squad, there were a lot of “firsts,” highlighted by head coach Matt Mincone throughout the strong showing at Saturday’s game.

Freshman forward, Ryan Heidt (No. 9) made an immediate impact, scoring his first high school career goal on his very first shift of the game. Freshman forward Donnie Gregory (No. 12) as well as Sophomore forward Peter Williamson (No. 6) also found the twine for the first time in their high school careers and senior Goaltenders Henry Wansiewicz (No. 30) earned his first career shutout, stopping all 12 shots taken by the Whalers.

Mincone said it was a “good all around disciplined effort by all the players.”

Senior forward Will Baliunas (No. 14) earned himself player of the game not just for his one assist but also for his consistent work ethic and sportsmanship, said Mincone.

The Varsity Boys Vineyard hockey squad will head to Dennis-Yarmouth tomorrow for their second game this season.