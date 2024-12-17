West Tisbury Town Column

One good rainy day last week, but overall it has been lovely. Still sunny days, clear nights, fairly mild, or at least temperate. 40 to 60° is what I consider temperate. Nice days for clipping greens for decorations. Nice days for working outside. Nice days for holiday shopping.

The two Christmas cactuses that I inherited from my mother are covered with magenta-colored flowers. I think Christmas cactus might be a misnomer, as they actually begin to bloom around Thanksgiving, and often continue through May or June. I don’t think Mom knew there was such a thing as a Thanksgiving cactus. Neither did I, until fairly recently. They are bright spots in my greenhouse, and I marvel that they must be more than 60 years old. I remember them in Mom’s house, and she has been gone for 54 years. They bloom in time to provide a welcome bit of color and a sense of my mother’s presence during the holidays.

I’m not much of a shopper, mostly books, mostly for the children. Iyla gave me a list of possibilities to choose from. My presents for Addy, Skyler, and Syrus (books) were bought months ago, and saved in my present closet. It’s really hard to choose from the plethora of wonderful possibilities. I think my best present is the fun of looking for their presents.

If you are looking for a gift for a book-loving, language-loving adult, I have just finished reading “Ex Libris” by Anne Fadiman. It was on a Recommended by Librarians display at our library. It is the perfect book for me. The subtitle is “Confessions of a Common Reader,” although Ms. Fadiman is anything but common.

Her book is a compilation of essays in which she lauds the intricacies of grammar and punctuation, the difficulty of uniting two libraries after her marriage to another writer/lifetime book collector, her wanders through used bookstores, paeans to writers living and dead, explorers, proofreading, authors and books she has loved.

I have always read essays. I was introduced to Russell Baker and William Safire during the early days of my affair with the New York Times, a lifelong daily habit. During the 20 years I have been writing this column, reading good writing has become instructive as well as an enjoyable afternoon well spent. Reading has always been my succor and my greatest pleasure.

There will be lots of activities at our library during the holidays— concerts, movies, art projects, and free lunches every weekday. Look at the website or the display in the lobby for dates and times.

A friend sent me an email asking me what I had written in my column about Ellen Weiss after she died this past fall. We, and other mutual friends, have lovely memories of times with Ellen. She loved art, books, history, architecture, good design, good food, good friends. Her favorite summertime activity was walking at Hancock Beach, a pleasure she generously shared with many of us. She was addicted to beach treasures, and filled most surfaces in her house with her collections of stones, shells, sea glass, skeletons, etc. Thankfully, Ellen loved my dogs, and never minded returning home sharing a sandy backseat with one or two of my Labs or golden retrievers. She was a regular bench-sitter on Alley’s porch. Her expertise went to good use as the person in charge of architecture and art books, preparing for the Friends’ annual book sale. I would have loved taking one of her classes at Tulane. I don’t know how I missed commemorating her passing. My apologies to her family and friends.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.