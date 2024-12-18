Tisbury voters approve library funding

Voters at town meeting at Tisbury’s special town meeting Tuesday night passed an article supporting the renovation of the Vineyard Haven Public Library.

There was a lengthy discussion about the town’s failure to maintain buildings but voters overall overwhelmingly supported the $4.4 million borrowing request.

Voters will now have to approve the spending request through a ballot question at the special town election currently set for January 7.

Advocates have been raising money for an addition that would help create gathering space at the Main Street library, but the building is also in need of maintenance. The $4.4 million request approved at town meeting is part of a larger package of over $8 million.

The town treasurer Jon Snyder says that the borrowing cost would be approximately $88 a year for a homeowner with the median-valued home (the median home in Vineyard Haven is valued at $1.2 million).

Aside from the borrowing request, the article at town meeting also puts aside $1.5 million from the town’s capital stabilization fund, and $2.5 million from a general stabilization fund.