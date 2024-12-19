Janet Messineo — fisherman, writer, taxidermist — dies at 76

1 of 2

Janet May Messineo-Israel — a beloved Island fisherman and taxidermist — died on Tuesday evening at the age of 76 at her home in Vineyard Haven, after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS.

From across the Island, condolences have been pouring in, and fond memories of the Island resident have been shared over media and with Messineo’s husband, Tristan Israel.

“It is with great sadness (and admiration for a fishing life well-lived) that we share the news of Janet Messineo’s passing,” the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby, which Messineo took place in for decades, posted to its social media.

“She will be missed deeply by so many,” wrote the Martha’s Vineyard Museum, where some of her taxidermied fish were displayed. “Even as we mourn her loss, we remember her in happier times (like the 2021 “Cooking the Collection” program), and know that her indomitable Vineyard spirit will live on in the memories of all who had the pleasure of knowing her,” the note to the community read.

“The outpouring of support has been amazing,” Israel told The Times on Thursday, reflecting on her life. He said that she was a rock star in that she was adored by so many. “She was kind to a fault, positive, and when she set her mind to something, she was very focused,” Israel said of his longtime partner.

The two first met in the late 1960s, Israel said, shortly after she moved to the Island.

Messineo was a waitress in many Island establishments, including the Black Dog, Homeport, and Helios, a former Greek restaurant. But she was likely best known for fishing, and her writing about fishing. She is the author of a widely popular book, “Casting into the Light: Tales of a Fishing Life,” which was published by Pantheon in 2019.

Penguin Random House describes the book as “the education of a young woman hell-bent on following her dream and learning the mysterious and profound sport, and art, of surfcasting, on the Island of Martha’s Vineyard.”

Israel said that the book was loved by fishermen, and many traveled from far away to get Messineo’s autograph. While the book is about fishing, Israel said, it is also about her life and her experiences, including living in Haight-Asbury in San Francisco in the 1960s, and her experience at Woodstock.

Messineo was also a former president of the Martha’s Vineyard Surfcasters Association. She wrote about fishing for a number of publications, including a fishing column for the Martha’s Vineyard Times and On the Water magazine.

Israel said that his wife fought ALS “bravely and with dignity.”

A celebration of Messieno’s life will be held at a date to be announced, and a small burial of her ashes will take place prior. A complete obituary will follow in a later edition of this paper.