Packers look to expand Vineyard Haven terminal 

The Tisbury Towing and Transportation Company (TTT), owned by RM Packer, is pursuing a federal grant to construct a new boat ramp at the Tisbury Marine Terminal, which proponents say could help alleviate the Steamship Authority of hazardous materials and trash, and increase commercial transportation between the Island and New Bedford.

If awarded the grant, Debby Packer, who was seeking support from the Dukes County Commission on Wednesday, said construction of a new boat ramp, repairs to existing bulkhead, and modernizing electricity, will help expand their business and streamline the Island’s commercial transportation.

To help pay for the commercial-use-only boat ramp, Tisbury Towing and Transportation is seeking a grant from the Department of Transportation Maritime Administration’s Marine Highway Program.

Before the Vineyard Haven company gets a definitive amount to request, they first need local support. And at the county commission meeting on Wednesday night, Commissioners approved writing a letter of support for the grant request.

“This could potentially help with bringing more from New Bedford as opposed to trucks having to drive to Woods Hole and be put on the Steamship,” said Martina Thornton, Duke’s County Commission Manager. “The town of Tisbury will be recommending to the grantor to allow for the grant to go to the Tisbury Towing and Transportation Company.”

According to Packer, an expanded operation could have a significant impact on off-Island transportation. One barge full of sand, for example, would eliminate 33 tractor trailers from Steamships vessels, and one fuel barge is equivalent to 10 fuel tanker trucks.

She is hopeful that the federal government will see the benefits the project could bring.

“The maritime administration wants to support small ports in rural areas that are doing short marine shipping,” said Packer. “They give grants to improve the efficiency and safety of the transportation of freight through ports.”

According to the federal grant outline presented by Packer to the county, Vineyard Haven harbor is the only deep-water accessible port on Island and the TTT operates the only terminal capable of accommodating oversized, overweight, and bulk freight.

Currently the TTT has a single ramp at the Tisbury terminal, two tug boats named Sirius and Thuban, two deck barges, and one fuel transport barge. Packer said the company currently transports riprap for the Islands jetties, the large construction equipment used in the Tisbury School construction project, modular classrooms and modular houses, salt for the roads, fuel for airplanes, and many more vital materials and equipment used around the Island.

Packer said the most efficient way to manage a barging system is with two ramps for docking, loading, and unloading with two boats operating between each ramp.

But the grant is not guaranteed. TTT has two years left on a permit they’ve obtained by working with the Army Core of Engineers, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, and the Tisbury Selectboard. Packer said it could take as many as seven years to get another permit if they do not get this grant and finish the construction project.

Getting the grant will help the Packers maintain the business and property.

“It’s vital to the Island,” she said about the property. “If it was sold to an off-Island company, we don’t know how the community would be treated. My dad loves this community, he wants to make sure everyone can be here and be treated fairly,” said Packer. “I wasn’t sure how we could keep it in the community without this grant.”

“It’s restored all of our hope and it’s basically going to save our butts,” she said if they were to get the grant.

Tisbury Towing and Transportation also received a letter of recommendation from the Martha’s Vineyard Airport.