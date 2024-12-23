Action group can right this Steamship

To the Editor:

As evidenced by both the recent MV Times editorial decrying the lack of leadership in upper management of the Steamship Authority and the tenor of the large turnout at the recent November “listening session” at the M.V. Film Center, across the Island people are saying, “Change must come.” Recent and continuing outages have highlighted critical issues that demand immediate attention and action from our community and state legislators.

The immediate call to action comes to all of us in at least the following areas:

Transparent general manager search

Technology for all systems that is accessible and efficient on all media platforms

Scheduling algorithms that meet basic needs of Islanders, retailers, and visitors

Immediate implementation of union contracts for all workers that make working for the SSA a sought-after career

Direct and timely communication to all affected by reservation and scheduling changes

Allocation of resources for infrastructure, boats, and people

Longer term, the outdated Enabling Legislation needs to be addressed with our representatives, and investigating out-of-the-box ideas such as the use of New Bedford as a port city for freight coming through Interstate 195. In looking to enact the immediate drastic change required, we need to make ourselves a force to be listened to by many means, among them letters, attendance at SSA meetings, involvement with upcoming actions and decisions.

We call for a Citizen’s Action Group that will leverage all of our skills and abilities. Nothing will be straightforward, quick, or easy. But we cannot expect to see different results from the past unless we make some changes. There are so many capable people on this Island, and together we can “right this ship.”

We will be working to schedule a kickoff meeting the second week of January for folks who want to generate ideas and form action plans. Ahead of that, email can be sent to mv.action.ssa@gmail.com.

The SSA is more than just a ferry service. It’s our lifeline. We cannot stand idly by

while current management mishandles our vital connection to the mainland. It’s time for Martha’s Vineyard to have a stronger voice in the operations that so critically impact our daily lives.

Alan Brigish, West Tisbury

Amy Cody, Chilmark

Margaret Hannemann, Chilmark