Edgartown Council on Aging: January 2025

Edgartown Council on Aging, The Anchors
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
The Anchors will be closed on the following holidays in January: New Year’s Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
- 2 pm: Nordic Walking Group
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga with Carol Vega
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi
- 2 pm: Obituary Writing Workshop with Susan Klein
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
January Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- Jan. 7: 12-1 pm, Wellness clinic with the town nurse
- Jan. 8: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing. Please call for an appointment. Shawn is here every second Wednesday of the month.
- Jan. 10: Drop-in Tech Help with Rizwan Malik. No advance registration required.
- Jan. 14: 11am, Coffee with a Cop with Sgt. Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- Jan. 15: Day Trip to the Titanic Artifacts Exhibit at the Castle at Park Plaza, followed by lunch and shopping at Faneuil Hall Marketplace
- Jan. 17: 8:30 am, Monthly meeting of the board of the Edgartown Council on Aging
- Jan. 17: 12:15, Lunch ’n’ Learn with R.J. Connelly. Attorney Connelly will join us for lunch to speak about estate planning, with time for questions.
- Jan. 24: 9 am, Friends of the Edgartown Council on Aging monthly meeting. All are welcome to attend.
- Jan. 24: 12 pm, Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in January.