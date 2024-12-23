Enough is enough

To the Editor:

As I prefaced my previous essay about whether my comments would make any difference (“If not Spring Street, where?” Dec. 3), apparently they did not. When I read the article by Daniel Greenman in the Dec. 9 Times, “Tisbury planning board admin returns,” I winced as I read that the planning board administrator “does not feel safe returning to work at the [town hall] Annex where [town zoning board of appeals chair Jeff] Kristal, [town building commissioner, inspector of buildings, and zoning enforcement officer Greg] Monka, and [town administrator Jay] Grande work.” What a terrible environment was outlined; however, I felt with the help of the leaders of the planning board, the situation would calm down and all parties would shake hands, with no commitment to loving each other, but find a path to work together for the benefit of the town, putting responsibility first.

Naive am I! In the Dec. 12 Times, I could not believe what I was reading. The administrator is now filing an ethics complaint against the Tisbury town administrator, who is retiring. I can’t get into the details of the reason for the town’s action, because that was a decision made by the select board, town administrator, and human resources director. I did read the reports about the disparaging email and phone comments that were made about Jeff Kristal, Greg Monka, Jay Grande, and Xerxes Aghassipour, but the details of her administrative paid leave have not been public.

Here are my concerns. Our wonderful, small town is going through many changes; growth, administrative, future planning, and fulfilling needs of all its residents. I am repeating myself if I say it will take all of us to get us through the next five to 10 years working together. But instead, we are continuing to follow a legal path distrusting two paid employees and a volunteer, rather than finding resolution with each other to work together as is necessary for the benefit of the town. The chair, Connie Alexander, representing the planning board, when interviewed said, “It’s been extremely difficult, but with the help of Ben Robinson and many other fabulous town employees, we’ve been able to keep everything to its required time lines … we are very much looking forward to having Amy back with us.” I am sure working without an administrator put an additional burden on an already busy board. The question is whether in welcoming the administrator back, they are supporting her action. This position needs to be cleared up.

Acknowledging the planning board administrator’s position, what is the recommendation she, her attorney, and those she reports to suggest? Does the town dismiss two employees, a building inspector and town administrator about to retire, and ask the chair of the zoning board of appeals to resign? There are many other town employees who must work with these same people. Is this the feeling of the majority of the employees, and if so, is a group action more effective if there is a serious problem, rather than an isolated grievance, or is it just an isolated grievance?

There are other issues that concern me. If the environment is so hostile and unsafe, how can anyone work productively without the cooperation of these other departments critical to the work that needs to be done by the planning board? At some point the town will need to require the planning board administrator to return to the office to deal personally with all the residents of our town whose tax dollars pay this salary. What is the solution, and who makes that determination? Do we continue to accept the legal action, paying for attorney fees as well? Not with town dollars. Can the environment be saved by which all parties will respect each other and learn to work together? Currently we are in a position where our town requires all of us to be on the same team, with leadership pointing in that direction. We have just the opposite right now. This needs to be corrected, and I feel confident that our select board will provide the leadership and arrive at a solution.

Elaine Miller

Vineyard Haven