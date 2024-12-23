Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: January 2025

Worrying about aging on the Island? We’ve got your back!

Let’s face it — aging on Martha’s Vineyard comes with its unique challenges. That’s where Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard steps in. Since 2013, we’ve been the behind-the-scenes crew obsessing about aging so you don’t have to!

Think of us as your Island aging advocates. When towns are planning for future infrastructure, we’re there asking, “But what about our older adults?” When services are being designed, we’re waving our hands, saying, “Don’t forget about accessibility!” With one in three Islanders now over 65, we’re making sure your voices are heard loud and clear.

For caregivers juggling work, family, and supporting an aging loved one — we see you. Our transportation program helps your family members get to medical appointments safely and independently, giving you one less thing to worry about. Because we know that peace of mind is priceless.

Behind the scenes, we’re the master bridge-builders, connecting organizations across the Island to optimize services for our older adults. We research what works, secure funding for pilot programs, and bring together everyone from healthcare providers to town officials to ensure we’re all rowing in the same direction.

Remember that survey many of you filled out in 2021? Your responses helped shape our community action plan, targeting the issues that matter most to Island older adults. Whether it’s home safety, transportation, or social connections, we’re working with local partners to turn your concerns into solutions.

So while you’re enjoying your golden years in this beautiful place we call home, rest assured that HAMV is thinking about the big picture of aging on Martha’s Vineyard. Because everyone deserves to age well on our Island, and we’re here to make sure that happens.

