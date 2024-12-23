Up-Island Council on Aging: January 2025

Up-Island Council on Aging, Howes House

1042 State Rd., West Tisbury

508-693-2896

friendsofupislandcouncilonaging.org

There’s always something happening at the Howes House! We are open Monday – Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day and on Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Mondays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

Second and fourth Monday at 1 pm, Parkinson’s Support Group. A support group providing an opportunity for people with Parkinson’s to share experiences, new information, and updated research.

7 pm, Knitters Group. Contact Ginny at islandgirlwt@gmail.com.

Tuesdays

9 am and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

10 am, Keeping Your Balance. New class: Women, what’s on your mind? For women, by women. Share interests, explore new topics, ask questions, etc.

11:30 am, Kanta’s Gentle Yoga (Zoom). Email Kanta at kantalipski@gmail.com for meeting information.

1 pm, American Mah Jong

1:30 – 5 pm, Duplicate Bridge. Bring a partner.

Island Grown Initiative frozen meals and soups delivered. See what’s new.

Wednesdays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

10 am, “Aging Greatfully” Coffee Chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs, Jan. 8and 22.

10 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly

First Wednesday, Off-Island Shopping Trip. Call early to reserve your seat! 508-693-2896.

Second Wednesday, Conni Baker Legal Clinic, by appointment, 508-477-4502.

Second Wednesday, 12 pm, Soup Social at the Up-Island Council on Aging

Third Wednesday, 1:30 pm, ProCRAFTinators Group – Enjoy a new craft every month.

Last Wednesday of the month – Senior Luncheon at the Aquinnah Town Hall at 12:30 pm.

Thursdays

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

11 am, Call the TechPro – Smartphones and other technology help at the Howes House.

12:15 – 1:15 pm, Wellness Clinic, first Thursday

12:30 pm, Weekly Luncheon. Please register by Monday at noon for the weekly meal. Suggested voluntary donation is $4.

Fridays

9:15 am, Yoga with Martha Abbott (Zoom). Email spiritmovesyou@gmail.com for sign-in information.

9 and 9:35 am, Strength and Fitness with Katryn (Zoom). Email katrynyerdon@prodigy.net for meeting information.

The Howes Howes announces the Coffee Café, meeting the first Friday every month at 10:30 am at the Chilmark Public Library.

10:30 am, Fitness with Margarita Kelly.

1 pm, Watercolor Group. Bring your own supplies, and enjoy an afternoon of painting still life with watercolor or another medium of your choice.

Sundays

2 – 3:30 pm, Sinfonietta Orchestra

The Up-Island Council on Aging offers outreach; fuel assistance; SNAP; government monthly food distribution; notary services; Lifeline and Be Safer at Home; durable medical equipment; Reassurance phone calls; File of Life; SHINE; and much more!

Monthly calendar and newsletter are available online at westtisbury-ma.gov/islandcouncil-aging. For the newest updates, call 508-693-2896.