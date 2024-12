Janet May Messineo-Israel, 76, died on Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, 2024 at her home in Vineyard Haven. She was the wife of Tristan R. Israel.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, and a small burial of her ashes will take place prior. A complete obituary will follow at that time. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.