Noteworthy 55+: January 2025

Community Programs
MVRHS Senior Luncheon
Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on Jan. 9, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:15 am. Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Warm Rolls and Butter; Winter Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette; Beef Pot Pie: Tender beef, vegetables, and a tender crust; and Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream.
Emergency Food Program
As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.
Shopping Shuttle
The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. The shuttle follows all weather-related school closures. In case of delay, please call 508-939-9440 to confirm your ride. There is no service on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
AARP Tax Aide Program
Volunteers, trained and certified under the AARP Tax Aide program, will again be offering free income tax return preparation services to taxpayers on the Island, with a special emphasis on taxpayers 60 and older. Services will be offered on the dates below. Call for an appointment.
- Feb. 11, Edgartown Library
- Feb. 18, Oak Bluffs Library
- Feb. 24, Tisbury Senior Center
- March 5, West Tisbury Howes House
- March 11, Edgartown Library
- March 18, Oak Bluffs Library
- March 26, West Tisbury Howes House
- Mar. 31, Tisbury Senior Center