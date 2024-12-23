Noteworthy 55+: January 2025

Community Programs

MVRHS Senior Luncheon

Monthly senior luncheons at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Culinary Arts dining room are every second Thursday. Join us on Jan. 9, with 11 am seating. Lunch is served at 11:15 am. Enjoy a three-course, gourmet dining experience for $15. Reservations are required. Call 508-939-9440. This month’s menu: Warm Rolls and Butter; Winter Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette; Beef Pot Pie: Tender beef, vegetables, and a tender crust; and Apple Crisp with Vanilla Ice Cream.

Emergency Food Program

As a member of the Greater Boston Food Bank, M.V. Center for Living coordinates the delivery of food to local Councils on Aging and Serving Hands Pantry at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven, for distribution to Islanders in need. For information, contact your local Council on Aging, or M.V. Center for Living at 508-939-9440.

Shopping Shuttle

The Shopping Shuttle brings older adults residing in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury shopping to run errands, Wednesdays to Fridays. The shuttle follows all weather-related school closures. In case of delay, please call 508-939-9440 to confirm your ride. There is no service on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

AARP Tax Aide Program

Volunteers, trained and certified under the AARP Tax Aide program, will again be offering free income tax return preparation services to taxpayers on the Island, with a special emphasis on taxpayers 60 and older. Services will be offered on the dates below. Call for an appointment.