Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: January 2025

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Please note that we will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and on Monday, Jan. 20.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am, Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller

Thursday

9 am, Exercise with Bill White

Friday

9 am, Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton

January Happenings

Monthly board of directors meeting

Join us in-person at Oak Bluffs Council on Aging or virtually via Zoom. Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10:30 am.

Coffee and tea all day

9 am to 3 pm daily. Refreshments are served during all of our programs. Bring a friend!

Mondays

Blood Pressure Clinic with Nurse Faith Laskaris, Jan. 4 and 27, 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Chair Volleyball, 1 – 2 pm. Come have fun and meet new friends. Dress comfortably.

Social Security Video Display program, Jan. 13 at 9:30 am. Please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Bowling, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm. Reservations are required by the prior Thursday. To RSVP, call 508-693-4509, ext. 3, or email Rose at rcogliano@oakbluffsma.gov.

Peticare with Darci, Jan. 7 and 21, 10 am. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Oak Bluffs Police Department Luncheons, Jan. 14 and 28 at 12 pm. Reservations required.

Wellness Clinic, Dec. 10, 12:30 – 1:30 pm

Crochet and Knit, 1 – 3 pm

Wednesdays

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Cop, Jan. 8, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great team. Refreshments served.

Bingo! Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29, 1 – 3 pm

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a Town of Oak Bluffs department head. Date to be determined, 10 am.

Thursdays

Crochet and Knit, or a Dance Party, happening simultaneously, Jan. 2, 9, 23, and 30, 1 – 3 pm

Rock Doorstop Painting, Jan. 16, 1 – 3 pm. Join craftswoman Lauren Crosby to paint a beautiful doorstop for your home, Materials provided. Call or email Rose to register.

Fridays

Chair Yoga, 10:30 am

Smart Phone Mastery, 11 am – 1 pm

Coloring Get-Together, 12:30 – 2:30 pm. Come to chat, color, and meet new friends!

Cornhole, 1 to 3 pm

Helpful Information and Reminders

Year-Round Outreach Assistance – We provide year-round support for:

Applications and forms preparation

Durable medical equipment

Fuel assistance

Insurance assistance

Lifeline

Monthly Social Security Video Display Program

SNAP

Telephone reassurance calls

Volunteer outreach coordinator Susan von Steiger is available by appointment to assist with fuel assistance for all Oak Bluffs residents, under and over age 60. Interested in learning more? Please call Susan at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

Ride the VTA for free until Sep. 30, 2025. Just hop on and ride.

All programs are subject to change. For more information, please call 508-693-4509, ext. 3.