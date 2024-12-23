Poet’s Corner: December Traditions

December Traditions

By Amarylis Douglas

My mother could hear Christmas songs

on distant piano keys

I remember my own little girl

learning to walk again after she broke her ankle

crutch under one arm, violin under the other

into her first holiday concert

black velvet dress, white lace collar and cuffs

yellow curls, clear blue eyes

we should have known belonged in heaven

She and her grandmother liked to wear a holiday pin.

I remember when I was a girl, I watched

my mother place one white candle in each window.

My daughter liked to light the windows again.

They both hoped that a lonely stranger,

walking down the street, could look up

see the lights, stop for a bit, listen to the silence

that silent night

Then he would remember his own boyhood home

his own soft flannel pajamas

his first red plaid Christmas bathrobe

Every year, mid-December, my mother would take

a cooking spoon and a teapot of boiling water

to break the frozen dirt in her flower boxes

under the windows in the front of the house

to make a hole to press the green branches in

to push the traditions in,

the memories, the lights, the night

the songs that she and her granddaughter

could hear on distant piano keys

Amarylis Douglas lives in Vineyard Haven. Her book, “The Fellowship of the Rain,” was published in 2020. Her writing also appears in “Pathways Arts” and in “Our Place: An Anthology of Berkshire Hills Poets.”

