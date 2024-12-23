Stillpoint is open to the public

After a formidable three-year process to purchase and permit the land for Stillpoint, they have received their certificate of occupancy and are ready to open the space to the public. Stillpoint will be a venue where the community can gather, learn from each other, and lift each other up, through classes, conversation, and educational events yet to be dreamed. Stillpoint is poised to be a one-of-a-kind venue.

Visit Stillpoint’s website to learn more about how to rent the space, collaborate with them, or sponsor a community educational program. You can also schedule an appointment and see original artwork by Vineyard artist Lily Morris. If you purchase one of her paintings, she will contribute a portion of the proceeds toward future educational programs at Stillpoint.

As with any building project, getting the barn up to code has been more costly than budgeted. Stillpoint still needs to raise $50,000. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation of any size, please visit: www.paypal.com/donate. To learn more, visit stillpointmv.org. 20 Stillpoint Meadows Road, West Tisbury.