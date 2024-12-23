The four Brontës

When you think of the Brontë sisters, the books “Jane Eyre” and “Wuthering Heights” come to mind. However, retired professor of arts and humanities Dr. Bill Thierfelder will be taking a deeper dive, and examining the lives and works of Anne, Branwell, Charlotte, and Emily Brontë, with an emphasis on the lesser-known but equally satisfactory writers in this gifted family. This is a story of triumph and failure, lost love and addiction, and the complicated but abiding love of family life. This virtual program is sponsored by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library in collaboration with Groton Public Library. The program will be recorded, and available for viewing for 30 days after airing. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 pm, at Vineyard Haven library.