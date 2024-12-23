Tisbury Council on Aging: January 2025

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. It will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and on Monday, Jan. 20.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am, Line Dancing with Catie
- 1 – 3 pm, Silver Quilters
- 1 – 3:30 pm, Mah Jong
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday! 508-774-8618.
Tuesdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
Wednesdays
- 8:30 am, Town Walkers
- 9 am, Play Readers with Discussion
- 1 pm, Ukulele Players
- 1 pm, Pick-Up Ping Pong (lower level)
Thursdays
- 8:30 – 9:30 am, Early Bird Fitness
- 10 – 11 am, Fitness with Catie
- 10 – 11:30 am, Knit with Jo
- 11:05 am – 12 pm, Cornhole
- Lunch at Noon. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am, Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 am – 12:15 pm, Chair Volleyball
- 1 pm, Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Wellness Clinic, 11 – 11:45 am, Tuesday, Jan. 7.
- Health Talk, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 1 – 3 pm (third Tuesday of each month)
- “Animals in Art” Expo by Jen Burkin is hanging in the Gallery.
- Mixed-media workshop led by Jen Burkin, Friday, Jan. 17, 1 – 3 pm. Supplies provided. Class size limited. Please register at amcdonough@tisburyma.gov.
- Food Rescue, Monday through Friday at 9:30 am
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage. Check with us before you buy!
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.