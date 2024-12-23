Vineyard senior cruises past 100 points 

For the first time in a decade, a Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School varsity hockey player has broken the coveted 100-point career barrier — a rare feat that accumulates goals and assists. Senior forward Nate Averill, No. 4, achieved the milestone on an assist, during a game against Dennis-Yarmouth at the Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis, the same place he achieved his first point as a Vineyarder.

Averill has been a vital force for the Vineyard’s varsity squad since he made the team his freshman year.

The senior said getting past the 100-point mark at the Tony Kent rink felt like a full-circle moment.

“It felt special,” said Averill. “I got my first at the same arena, and we celebrated in the same corner too.”

At last Wednesday’s game against Dennis-Yarmouth, Averill had four points in the first period. Going into the third, Averill said Head Coach Matt Mincone told him, “Do it now.”

On one of the next plays, senior Hunter Johnson, No.7, gained the redline and dumped the puck into the zone before Averill picked it up behind the net and found Sol Donnelly, No.19, sitting in the slot for a quick one-timer goal, earning Averill an assist and the 100th point of his career.

“From where I started freshman year, I wasn’t too focused on this,” Averill said of the 100-point feat. “I was more focused on just getting minutes. At the end of my junior year, Coach told me I was at 89, and that’s when I thought, ‘Let’s do this.’”

The last Vineyard hockey player to break the 100-point barrier was Tyson Araujo, a 2014 Vineyard graduate, whom Averill says coached him and influenced his style of play.

“He’s the type of player who creates the example to lead by,” said Head Coach Matt Mincone. “Constantly trying new things in practice, and works on his weaknesses. He’s a leader on and off the ice, always a player who says thank you, and appreciates any opportunity given. Respectful, and a great role model for all Vineyard student athletes.

“At the end of the day, he just wants to play and win the right way,” he added.

Averill was thankful to be part of a hard-working team and for the guidance of his coaches. “With this group of guys, especially this year, we have been so strong, and every day in practice we battle,” said Averill. “The coach trusted me as a freshman to play some minutes, and that confidence helped me grow as a player along the way for sure.”

Averill isn’t the only Vineyard player gunning to break the mark, either. Averill said his linemate since freshman year, Donnelly, is someone he competed with to keep improving and reach the 100-point barrier.

Beyond high school, Averill hopes to continue playing hockey at a competitive level, but right now the goal is state championships. “This is my last year, and I think this is the group that can do it,” said Averill.

The Martha’s Vineyard varsity hockey team took on Monomoy High School on Saturday and won 5-0; they are undefeated in their first three games of the season. Next on the boys’ list is Oyster River High School. The game will be played at the University of New Hampshire’s ice arena on Friday, Dec. 27.