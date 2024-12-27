Vineyard Power to host open house 

Vineyard Power will be hosting its first open house starting in January.

Called the Energy Open Mic!, the monthly series will address questions the public may have regarding the nonprofit’s programs or the renewable energy industry.

“These meetings will cover an array of topics, from renewable energy technology and development, including offshore wind, solar & battery storage, to energy efficiency, electrification of heating, hot water, and transportation, income eligible ratepayer assistance programming, and equity,” Luke Lefeber, controller and renewable energy development manager at Vineyard Power, told the Times.

The inaugural event will be held at the Vineyard Power office in Tisbury on January 15 and capped at 15 participants per meeting. Sign ups can be done at https://bit.ly/3PfVVXq and the nonprofit will reach out to respondents on a “first come, first served basis.”

According to Lefeber, the open house is a part of Vineyard Power’s broader Energy Transition Program, which is supporting the Island’s goal of getting 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040.

Vineyard Power is also running a program to help residents making 60 percent of the state median income to receive electricity savings opportunities, including sending checks to qualified residents. Funding stems from a community benefits agreement the organization signed with Vineyard Wind.

Vineyard Power has donated $240,000 to roughly 460 Vineyard households through the program. A December press release from nonprofit states participants can expect to receive on average around $400 to $450 annually based on electricity usage.

Alongside the income cap, interested households need to be enrolled in Eversource’s utility discount rate and receive power from Cape Light Compact. Eversource can be reached at 1-800-592-2000 and Cape Light Compact can be reached at 1-800-381-9192

For more information about the program or assistance for the energy savings, contact Vineyard Power at 508-693-3002 or info@vineyardpower.com. Vineyard Power also provides free coaching sessions regarding ratepayer assistance programs.