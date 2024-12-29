George T. Triplette, 59, of Mount Airy, N.C., passed away Monday evening, Dec.16, 2024, at Central Continuing Care.

Triplette was born March 1, 1965, in Boston, to Marianne Triplette and the late Jeffrey Kowal. He was raised in New York and Washington, D.C., with summers on Martha’s Vineyard. He loved the ocean and sailing, and as a young adult often crewed on boats between Martha’s Vineyard and Newport. In 1976, his mother married the late Robert (“Gene”) Triplette, and the family moved from Washington, D.C., to Winston-Salem, N.C., where he graduated from Reynolds High School. He went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in English at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

George was a creative writer and talented sometime musician. His travels took him across the country, with brief stays up and down the East Coast between Florida and Maine. He kept a daily journal of his experiences, and shifted his writing name, often using the name “Richard Triplette.” He spent the last decade of his life in Mount Airy, N.C.

The last six months of his life were marked by an unexpected illness. His mother visited often during that time, and was with him shortly before he passed. George was deeply loved, a good man, and had a brave soul. He is survived by his mother, Marianne Triplette of Cape Cod; his sister, Ryan Triplette of Washington, D.C., and Paris, France; and his brother, Joseph Triplette.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Very Rev. Sarah Morris, Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 1043, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody’s of Mount Airy is respectfully serving the Triplette family.