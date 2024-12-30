Aquinnah Town Column

It’s been two weeks since I wrote to you. As we begin this new year, with all the unknowns it contains, it seems important to write out the story of our town’s Holiday Party, which took place on Dec. 21. The event was crowded and loud, and filled with happiness and love. It was community in all its best glory. I urge you to hold it close, to remember.

The night began quietly. The 20 or so people who arrived at the Town Hall right on time at 5 pm wondered where everybody else was, but by 6 almost 200 people packed the place. Taylor and Zac Smalley, who were married the week before in Town Hall, had allowed us to leave up and use their beautiful lights. A tree decorated for the Aquinnah Artisans Fair lit up the stage. Lisa Vanderhoop, Ken Wentworth, and Liz Witham exhibited a continuous slideshow they had put together from photos sent to them by many town residents. These beautiful slides gave us images of dozens of Aquinnah children from years past. Some of those included were Waylon Sauer looking happy as he helped his little sister with a gift, this year’s Santa and his helpers when they themselves were kids, my now-teenage grandchildren when they were tiny tikes, people who were now parents of their own little ones, and more. A group of neighbors under the guidance of Laura Jordan Decker and Kate Taylor lustily sang out carols as people entered. The hall looked beautiful.

Almost every group that arrived brought food to share, leaving the food tables groaning with delicious bounty. Kids zoomed around in excitement, many of them dressed up in holiday finery. Santa himself hopped off of the flashing-light fire truck and entered the hall to cheers. Sixty-two youngsters were then treated to individually selected and tagged gifts, and a chance to shyly meet the great man himself.

Spoiler alert: There is a story to this year’s Santa. It is a story that speaks to the deep generational roots that exist here. Noah Manning was the 2024 Santa. Assisted by his mom, Theresa Manning, he appeared in his late grandfather’s Santa suit. His grandfather, William Kistner, had been Santa for Aquinnah for many years past. We lost Santa Kistner not too long ago, but his grandson Noah, now a college freshman, carried on the tradition beautifully.

The celebratory, jolly night happened because a lot of people did a lot of work, under the guiding hand of Jamie Vanderhoop. Noli Taylor did the digital sign-up sheets. Heidi Vanderhoop did the paper goods shopping, and joined Berta Welch, Alex Taylor, and Naushon Vanderhoop in cooking the hams and turkeys purchased by the town for the event. Donna Sullivan, Bill Lake, and Morgan Hodgson did the decorating. Gordon Perry drove the fire truck. Rodeo Purves-Langer and Billie Vanderhoop Shepard were Santa’s helpers. Kim Andrade donated hot cocoa, dog treats, and gifts. Kayla Darcy and Sophia Welch helped Jamie organize the mountain of toys and gifts. A crew of about 20 people stayed till the very end to clean the hall, and then Todd Vanderhoop took the trash to the dump. People finally headed for home at around 9:30, laughing and hugging and calling out “Merry Christmas” to each other.

The Town Hall was then left dark and quiet. It had, once again, held magic for the people of Aquinnah. May that magic stay with us, inspiring us to be stalwart in holding onto that peace and connection, no matter what we face ahead.

If you have any Aquinnah Town Column suggestions, email Kathie Olson, aquinnahcolumn@gmail.com.