Cribbage Club results

19 members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Dec. 18 to play our favorite game of cribbage. The results are below:

First, Kathy Kinsman with a 12/5 +110 card

Second, George Giosmas with a 9/4 +61 card

Third, Bill Russell with a 9/4 +38 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +15 card

Fifth, Bob Hakenson with an 8/4 +54 card

There were five 24-point hands: Sammi Burns came in hot, with two in the same game (against me no less!), along with Bo Picard, Kathy Kinsman, and Bill Russell. We also had a rare 23-point hand by George Giosmas, and an unbelievable three flush cribs, by Roy Scheffer, Jack Silvia, and Doug Werther. There were a total of five skunks (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you play cribbage, come on by and try us out. We play every Wednesday at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room. Entrance is across from the tennis courts. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm and start playing at 6 pm SHARP!